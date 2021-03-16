Vikings news and notes from the early stages of free agency

The Vikings have already experienced a chaotic 2021 offseason.

Minnesota has released key veterans from past years, such as LT Riley Reiff and TE Kyle Rudolph. The team has also restructured with punter/holder Britton Colquitt. All that helped ease the team’s 2021 salary cap woes and put it in a place to make moves in free agency.

The NFL’s official free agency period doesn’t start until Wednesday, but the legal tampering period has already begun. Even though it’s early in the process, the Vikings have already made some key decisions with players going forward.

Here are just some of the main takeaways:

The Vikings are already landing free agents

Then-New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson Photo::Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota is signing DT Dalvin Tomlinson, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Tomlinson, who used to play for the Giants, was good at generating pressure. In seasons prior to 2020, he was seen as a run-stopper, but he was good in the pass rush this past season. He can add a presence behind the line of scrimmage for the Vikings, a team that desperately needs that. The Vikings added depth to their linebacker position. The team is signing former Chargers LB Nick Vigil, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Minnesota also is re-signing OT Rashod Hill, according to Hill's agent. Hill can provide good depth to the offensive line. All of these moves are decent.

DE Danielle Hunter isn't happy with his contract situation

Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter. Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first reported that this offseason the Vikings would have to either make Danielle Hunter the highest-paid defender or trade him. On Monday, Chad Graff of The Athletic added a report that shows Hunter isn't happy in his current situation. Graff reported that "Hunter has grown more discontent." This will be a situation to keep an eye on as the offseason progresses.

Minnesota has shown interest in defensive ends

Then-Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson. Photo: Katie Stratman/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings had interest in DE Trey Hendrickson, according to Josina Anderson. Graff also reported that DE Carl Lawson was a player Minnesota reached out to. From the outside perspective, it's hard to tell whether the Vikings are looking to add a great edge rusher to play opposite Hunter, or they're anticipating him leaving soon. Either way, though, a move for a defensive end in free agency would make sense.

Despite interest, the Vikings have missed out on edge rushers so far

Then-New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson Photo: Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota's interest in Hendrickson and Lawson did not culminate in them agreeing to terms with the Vikings. Both those defensive linemen are signing elsewhere. That's tough, but the Vikings at least appear to be somewhat in the playing field for free agency this offseason.

The team is still working on moves to free up space

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota has had initial discussions of a restructure with Adam Thielen that would save money on the salary cap, according to multiple reports. That, in addition to a restructure with Anthony Barr, could open the possibilities for the team in free agency.

There are still decent free agency targets left

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin. Photo: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

A lot of big-ticket free agents have signed elsewhere, but the Vikings could still sign talented players. Graff said that the Vikings had interest in CB Shaquill Griffin. Griffin has yet to reportedly sign with a team. There are low-tier guard options like former Minnesota player Nick Easton. There are serviceable options at defensive end like Takkarist McKinley. Those two wouldn't be huge signings, but they could still help the team.

