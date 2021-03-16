Vikings news and notes from the early stages of free agency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack White
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Vikings have already experienced a chaotic 2021 offseason.

Minnesota has released key veterans from past years, such as LT Riley Reiff and TE Kyle Rudolph. The team has also restructured with punter/holder Britton Colquitt. All that helped ease the team’s 2021 salary cap woes and put it in a place to make moves in free agency.

The NFL’s official free agency period doesn’t start until Wednesday, but the legal tampering period has already begun. Even though it’s early in the process, the Vikings have already made some key decisions with players going forward.

Here are just some of the main takeaways:

The Vikings are already landing free agents

Then-New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson Photo::Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota is signing DT Dalvin Tomlinson, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Tomlinson, who used to play for the Giants, was good at generating pressure. In seasons prior to 2020, he was seen as a run-stopper, but he was good in the pass rush this past season. He can add a presence behind the line of scrimmage for the Vikings, a team that desperately needs that. The Vikings added depth to their linebacker position. The team is signing former Chargers LB Nick Vigil, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Minnesota also is re-signing OT Rashod Hill, according to Hill's agent. Hill can provide good depth to the offensive line. All of these moves are decent.

DE Danielle Hunter isn't happy with his contract situation

Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter. Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first reported that this offseason the Vikings would have to either make Danielle Hunter the highest-paid defender or trade him. On Monday, Chad Graff of The Athletic added a report that shows Hunter isn't happy in his current situation. Graff reported that "Hunter has grown more discontent." This will be a situation to keep an eye on as the offseason progresses.

Minnesota has shown interest in defensive ends

Then-Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson. Photo: Katie Stratman/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings had interest in DE Trey Hendrickson, according to Josina Anderson. Graff also reported that DE Carl Lawson was a player Minnesota reached out to. From the outside perspective, it's hard to tell whether the Vikings are looking to add a great edge rusher to play opposite Hunter, or they're anticipating him leaving soon. Either way, though, a move for a defensive end in free agency would make sense.

Despite interest, the Vikings have missed out on edge rushers so far

Then-New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson Photo: Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota's interest in Hendrickson and Lawson did not culminate in them agreeing to terms with the Vikings. Both those defensive linemen are signing elsewhere. That's tough, but the Vikings at least appear to be somewhat in the playing field for free agency this offseason.

The team is still working on moves to free up space

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota has had initial discussions of a restructure with Adam Thielen that would save money on the salary cap, according to multiple reports. That, in addition to a restructure with Anthony Barr, could open the possibilities for the team in free agency.

There are still decent free agency targets left

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin. Photo: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

A lot of big-ticket free agents have signed elsewhere, but the Vikings could still sign talented players. Graff said that the Vikings had interest in CB Shaquill Griffin. Griffin has yet to reportedly sign with a team. There are low-tier guard options like former Minnesota player Nick Easton. There are serviceable options at defensive end like Takkarist McKinley. Those two wouldn't be huge signings, but they could still help the team.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Vikings have had initial discussions with Adam Thielen about a restructuring

    The Vikings have some cap space, but it wouldn’t hurt to have more. The Vikings could be doing it via a restructuring of receiver Adam Thielen‘s contract. Per a league source, the Vikings and Thielen have had some initial discussions about a revised deal. Under contract for four more years, the Vikings could convert a [more]

  • Report: Vikings have had initial discussions of restructuring with WR Adam Thielen

    The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly restructuring with WR Adam Thielen in a move that help the team save 2021 salary cap space.

  • Report: Vikings expected to vie for G Joe Thuney, CB Shaquill Griffin in free agency

    The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to be in on two big free agents: guard Joe Thuney, CB Shaquill Griffin.

  • Former Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick strikes deal with Washington Football Team

    Former Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick strikes deal with Washington

  • NFL Free Agency Day One: Fantasy Reactions

    Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the biggest movers from the first day of NFL free agency including fantasy implications for every signing. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Twitter reacts to Titans agreeing to terms with Kendall Lamm

    The Titans got themselves a solid depth piece in Kendall Lamm.

  • Jaguars agree to deal with Rudy Ford

    The Jaguars came into the week with the most salary cap room of any team in the NFL and they committed to spending chunks of it on several players on Monday. Safety Rudy Ford is the latest addition to that list. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ford has agreed to a two-year, $4.2 [more]

  • Grading G Pat Elflein’s deal with the Carolina Panthers: C+

    Interior offensive lineman Pat Elflein has reached a deal to join the Carolina Panthers. Was this a worthwhile investment for the Panthers?

  • Report: Hawks increasingly likely to trade John Collins

    The Timberwolves and Celtics are reportedly interested.

  • Report: Vikings’ updated 2021 salary cap number

    So it appears that the Minnesota Vikings will not have a lot of cap space to work with heading into the official 2021 free agency window.

  • Women and non-white actors take centre stage in Oscar nominations

    The Oscars have unveiled the most diverse line-up of nominees in their 93-year history and included two women directors for the first time. Nine of the 20 acting nominees this year are non-white, including three in the lead actor category. The best director category features Chloe Zhao, for Nomadland, and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman). Fennell is perhaps best known for playing Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown. Only five women have been nominated for the directing Oscar before, and only one has won: Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2010. The slew of black and Asian actors in the nominations contrasts sharply with last year’s list, which included just one black actor. Britain’s Riz Ahmed is contender for this year’s leading actor award for his performance as a heavy metal drummer who loses his hearing. It is the first time in history that the best actor category is not majority white. It follows the “OscarsSoWhite” controversy, in which the nominations lists in previous years have been criticised for a lack of diversity. But the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was plunged into another row after the two black stars of Judas and the Black Messiah, a film about an FBI informant and his dealings with a Black Panther leader, were both nominated only as supporting actors. Britain’s Daniel Kaluuya appeared in the category as expected, having won the best supporting actor at the Golden Globes. But Warner Bros, the film studio, had campaigned for his co-star, LaKeith Stanfield, to be considered in the leading man category. The decision to relegate Stanfield raised eyebrows within the industry, with one critic asking: “The lead of Judas and the Black Messiah is who exactly, if not Judas or the Black Messiah?” Ahmed is joined in the leading actor category by Anthony Hopkins, for The Father, and Gary Oldman, for Mank. The prize is expected to come down to a battle between Hopkins, who plays a man struggling with dementia, and the late Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer in August and who is the star of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Briton Sacha Baron Cohen received a supporting actor nomination for his role in The Trial of the Chicago 7. Olivia Colman, who plays Hopkins’ daughter in The Father, is nominated for best supporting actress. The leading actress category features two British stars: Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman).

  • Jaguars poised to spend big, rebuild quickly in free agency

    Free agency feels a lot like recruiting to new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer. Given Meyer’s penchant for landing five-star prospects at Florida and Ohio State, Jacksonville could be a popular landing spot for some of the NFL’s top free agents next week. It certainly should help that the Jaguars have more salary cap space (nearly $73 million) than any other team.

  • Outdoor sports have boomed during the pandemic

    Several outdoor sports and activities boomed during the pandemic as people sought safer, more socially-distant alternatives.By the numbers: What began with a cycling boom has since expanded to golf courses, tennis courts, hiking trails and beyond.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Golf saw a 27% year-over-year increase in rounds played in the U.S. from June to December.Tennis saw a 22% increase in the number of people who reported playing at least once, while pickleball saw similar growth.Outdoors: 8.1 million more Americans hiked in 2020 than in 2019, 7.9 million more went camping and 3.4 million more went freshwater fishing, per AP.Disc golf: 50 million rounds of disc golf were played worldwide in 2020, roughly doubling 2019's total. 50% of new players played at least five rounds their first month, per UDisc, a scorekeeping app."The pandemic skipped us ahead about three years in our growth curve."Josh Lichti, CEO of UDiscLooking ahead: Most booms will go bust as the country reopens and people get their lives back. But don't be surprised if some of these activities sustain momentum, particularly as summer approaches.Go deeper: The pandemic drove people to tennis and golf. Will they keep playing? (NYT)Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Let them score: How misguided course setups are holding back women’s golf

    There’s no more cost-effective way for the LPGA to increase the entertainment value of its tour than to set up courses that let women score.

  • Report: Broncos will not exercise option on Kareem Jackson’s contract

    The Broncos will not exercise the option on safety Kareem Jackson‘s contract, Mike Klis of 9News reports. It makes Jackson an unrestricted free agent. The team has the same decision to make on edge rusher Von Miller‘s contract by tomorrow. Jackson had a $1.5 million option guarantee on his $10 million salary for this season. [more]

  • Vikings agree to deal with ex-Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson

    The 6-foot-3, 318-pound Tomlinson started every game for the Giants over the last four seasons, after being drafted in the second round out of Alabama. In 2020, Tomlinson had 3 1/2 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits. Minnesota also agreed to terms on a one-year, fully guaranteed contract for offensive tackle Rashod Hill, according to his agent, Brett Tessler, on Twitter.

  • Nathan Eovaldi continues to light up radar guns - and get hit just as hard

    Nathan Eovaldi threw impressively hard in his latest spring training start, but as John Tomase writes, that's not necessarily a good thing for the Red Sox right-hander.

  • Bears fans are handling the Andy Dalton rumors about as well as you’d think

    You can imagine Bears fans' reactions when they went from Russell Wilson rumors to Andy Dalton rumors.

  • Meyer, Jaguars fail to generate splash in NFL free agency

    Coach Urban Meyer's rebuilding project in Jacksonville started with a thud instead of a splash. The Jaguars opened free agency Monday by agreeing to terms with two defensive linemen who did little in their first contracts; a pair of special teamers; a speedy receiver who failed to reach 530 yards in any of his first six seasons; and a journeyman running back whose first stint in Jacksonville couldn't have gone much worse. It was hardly the way anyone expected Meyer's first foray into free agency to go.

  • Johnny Hekker sad to see longtime teammate Jake McQuaide leave Rams

    Johnny Hekker has been Jake McQuaide's teammate since 2012, spanning St. Louis to Los Angeles.