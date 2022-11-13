Vikings never quit, Kirk Cousins leads 17-point comeback win

The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills just played in the game of the year.

Kirk Cousins led a 17-point comeback to defeat the Bills 33-30 in overtime. They didn’t make it easy, but nothing has been for this team.

The game started out with a bang for the Vikings. They extended their lead with points on the opening drive and currently have a league-high 42 points. Cousins found Justin Jefferson on a fade route and he celebrated with the Griddy while faking a hamstring injury.

Related

Justin Jefferson fakes hamstring injury when celebrating touchdown

After the opening drive, it was the Josh Allen show for quite a while. The star quarterback was questionable all week with a UCL injury in his throwing elbow but he played the entire game. He was outstanding all game making his signature plays off-script throughout. He finished the game 29-43 for 330 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions to go with 84 rushing yards on six carries.

One of the other major storylines in the game was the Vikings’ first game playing against Stefon Diggs. He was all smiles before kickoff but he turned it on once the game started. He was incredible on Sunday catching 12 passes for 128 yards and had one of the best catches of the year that rivaled Odell Beckham Jr.’s from his rookie year in 2014.

Justin Jefferson saw that catch and decided to top him snagging an incredible fourth-down catch away from the defender with one hand. He was tremendous in this game, topping Diggs’ with 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings got down 17 points and this is where they have found ways to thrive. Cousins led another comeback on the season, making it six total on the season. He was making some great plays and maneuvered the pocket really well, especially after Christian Darrisaw left the game in the fourth quarter to be evaluated with a concussion.

Turnovers were the biggest key in this game. Cousins threw two interceptions which led to three points for the Bills but the three turnovers by Allen were the key points of the game.

Story continues

On fourth down, Allen threw an interception in the end zone and Patrick Peterson returned it 35 yards and which started the Vikings’ touchdown drive. The biggest one was in the fourth quarter after the Bills stopped the Vikings on fourth and goal from the one when Allen fumbled the center exchange and Eric Kendricks recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.

This is where we had our first controversy of the game, as Josh Allen did successfully lead a drive to kick a field goal but on a deep pass to Gabe Davis, the ball hit the ground. It was called a catch but the booth didn’t trigger a review fast enough which was suspect, but it happens.

The Vikings won the coin toss and drove down the field mostly on the shoulders of Dalvin Cook who had 26 yards and helped keep the chains moving. They got inside the five after a brilliant throw and catch from Cousins to Jefferson. They couldn’t punch it in from inside the five-yard line and settled for a Greg Joseph field goal.

On the ensuing possession, Josh Allen drove the Bills inside the red zone but made a fatal error and threw the ball right to Patrick Peterson to finish the game.

Despite the turnovers, Cousins was consistently clutch once the fourth quarter started. He finished 30-50 for 357 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Up next, the Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys who are playing the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. Tipico Sportsbook currently has the Cowboys as 2.5-point favorites. The Vikings magic number to win the division is down to four and still have hopes to win it on Thanksgiving night against the New England Patriots.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire