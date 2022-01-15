Vikings will be Nathaniel Hackett’s fourth head-coaching interview opportunity

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will interview for a head-coaching opportunity with a fourth team this week and a second team from the NFC North.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Minnesota Vikings put in an interview request for Hackett, who is expected to speak with the team on Sunday.

Hackett has already completed interviews or will interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. He is talking with teams during the Packers’ first-round bye in the playoffs.

Matt LaFleur’s offensive coordinator since 2019, Hackett is looking to take the final step on the coaching ladder and become a head coach for the first time.

The Vikings are attempting to replace Mike Zimmer, who was fired after Minnesota finished 8-9 and failed to make the postseason for the second straight season.

If hired by the Bears or Vikings, Hackett would face his old team at least twice a season.

Now 42, Hackett has been an offensive coordinator for the three different teams. His experience as an offensive mind and his work under LaFleur and with Aaron Rodgers are both attractive aspects of his candidacy.

