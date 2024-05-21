Vikings named best fit for two high-profile free agents by ESPN

The glitz and glamor of the NFL’s free agency period has long since passed, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still many good options on the market. For one reason or another, several high-profile players still have yet to find homes for next season. Players who could come in and fill some trouble spots on rosters across the NFL, including on the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN NFL writer Matt Bowen has named the Vikings the best fit for two such players: former New York Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson and their own former offensive guard, Dalton Risner.

According to Bowen, despite the Vikings having drafted former Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, Adoree Jackson could come in and be an immediate fit in the Brian Flores defense. Bowen points to Flores’ scheme, which relies heavily on the blitz, something that fits Jackson’s aggressive nature.

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings still could use plenty of help along the offensive line, and Risner is surprisingly still on the market. Risner played most of the season in 2023 for the Vikings and garnered the fifth-best Pass Block Win Rate in the NFL at his position. He’s also an aggressive run blocker, which not only works well in the Kevin O’Connell offense but should also play to the strengths of the Vikings’ new running back, former Green Bay Packers start Aaron Jones.

Cornerback and guard are two positions the Vikings are likely looking to upgrade, so these two would make sense. Will they make sense for the team financially? That’s another matter entirely, but it would make sense for the team to at least give them a look heading into OTAs and further into the offseason.

