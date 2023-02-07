Vikings name Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores new defensive coordinator

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores is set to become the new defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

Flores was in line for several vacancies this offseason and had interviewed for multiple positions. Flores was even a finalist for the head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals.

The defense that Flores inherits was pretty awful last season. Flores is going to be asked to take a unit that was No. 31 in yards allowed and No. 28 is points allowed and try and work his magic on it similar to how he did with the Steelers run defense in the second half of 2022.

