Vikings name 8 captains for 2023 season
The Minnesota Vikings have named their captains for the 2023 season. They have eight captains with three on both offense and defense with two on special teams.
Offensive captains:
QB Kirk Cousins
RT Brian O’Neill
Defensive captains:
Special teams captains:
FB C.J. Ham
One thing worth noting is each group got a captain. On offense, the quarterback, skill positions and offensive line. On defense, the defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs all got one as well.
Kirk Cousins was named a unanimous captain with the only blank ballot was his own. Jefferson and Hicks were named captains for the first time in the 2023 season.