Vikings name 8 captains for 2023 season

Tyler Forness
·1 min read

The Minnesota Vikings have named their captains for the 2023 season. They have eight captains with three on both offense and defense with two on special teams.

Offensive captains:

Defensive captains:

Special teams captains:

One thing worth noting is each group got a captain. On offense, the quarterback, skill positions and offensive line. On defense, the defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs all got one as well.

Kirk Cousins was named a unanimous captain with the only blank ballot was his own. Jefferson and Hicks were named captains for the first time in the 2023 season.

