Vikings nab a pair of quarterbacks

With most of the Vikings quarterback room on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, Minnesota has done its due diligence in trying to find new quarterbacks.

The team tried out a couple quarterbacks this week. Now, the team has signed quarterback Case Cookus and claimed quarterback Danny Etling off waivers.

Etling was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of 2018. From there, Etling made the switch to wide receiver, before going back to quarterback full time when he was claimed by the Falcons. Besides New England and Atlanta, he also had a stint with Seattle.

Cookus was brought in for a workout earlier this week. He had brief stints with the Giants and Broncos before signing with the Vikings.

Neither Cookus nor Etling have regular season NFL experience. These moves are more to fill out the quarterback room amid Kellen Mond’s positive test.

On Friday, Jake Browning was the only quarterback available for practice. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said of Browning: “He’s vaccinated. That helps to be the backup.” Right now, it appears Browning has made a good case to be the backup, based on what the team has said publicly.