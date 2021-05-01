Vikings nab Florida State edge Janarius Robinson in the 2021 NFL draft

Minnesota’s pass rush has to improve.

Last year, the unit was horrendous. The Vikings couldn’t get to the quarterback all that well — which made it harder to cover wide receivers and make an impact in pass defense.

The Vikings have tried to change that by adding edge rushers through the 2021 NFL draft, the latest of which is Florida State DE Janarius Robinson.

Robinson had seven tackles for loss with three sacks, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a blocked kick in his final collegiate season for the Seminoles. He’s probably not a starter for Minnesota in 2021, but he can compete for reps with Stephen Weatherly, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones and others.

The Vikings took Jones in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Hopefully, that’s enough draft capital to allocate to a position group that was not great for the team. Yes, yes, Danielle Hunter is presumably returning in 2021, but the Vikings need to make sure players outside of Hunter can get pressure. Hopefully for them, Robinson does that.