Vikings Mythbusters: The Real Forno Show

The Minnesota Vikings are a team firmly in transition. Just like any team, they have a lot of narratives surrounding them.

From preconceived notions to developing players, there are a lot of narratives about this Vikings team. How many of them are factual and what are myths? That will be the discussion on the newest episode of The Real Forno Show.

What are the narratives surrounding the Vikings?

The Vikings have a bad offensive line

Kirk Cousins doesn’t have time to throw

Ed Ingram is bad and should be benched

T.J. Hockenson hasn’t played well since signing his new contract

Lewis Cine is a bust

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah hasn’t done a good job as general manager

Kevin O’Connell isn’t a good play caller

We are here to break it all down and more on the latest episode of The Real Forno Show, airing Monday and Wednesday nights at 6 pm central on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire