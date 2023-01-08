Vikings have multiple starters inactive in Week 18 vs. Bears

The Minnesota Vikings only have a small amount to play for and that hinges on a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Arizona Cardinals. With the Chicago Bears not playing quarterback Justin Fields, the Vikings have “in theory” an easy matchup.

With that in mind, they aren’t taking any chances and that is reflected in who the Vikings have named as their inactives.

Initially, the Vikings had announced that outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith would be traveling separately from the team due to a personal issue.

Safety Harrison Smith was ruled out on Saturday after he experienced some knee soreness after practice on Friday.

The rest of the list isn’t much of a suprise.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler is still dealing with his ankle after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Washington Commanders. After being injured, defensive end Ross Blacklock is healthy but the Vikings continue to make him inactive. Both center Garrett Bradbury and defensive end James Lynch continue to be out with their respective injuries. Linebacker Brian Asamoah likely would play in a normal week, but will miss Sunday’s game since it has little consequences.



