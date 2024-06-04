Vikings move N'Keal Harry from wide receiver to tight end

N'Keal Harry had enough talent for the wide receiver position that he was a first-round draft pick in 2019. But that talent has never translated into becoming a good wide receiver at the next level. So now he's going to try another position.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said today that Harry is moving to tight end.

"N'Keal is really fired up about it," O'Connell said. "He has attacked the process, long before we even got started in the offseason program. But you're hoping to see the receiving traits lead the way early on, as they get a little more comfort in maybe having their hand down, being a part of run schemes, the different kind of run schemes that we're implementing, and N'Keal has shown that. . . . At this stage in his career a position change is unique, but we're hoping we're developing a guy who can be a real third-down weapon, red-zone weapon, with his skill set."

O'Connell noted that starting tight end T.J. Hockenson is still recovering from a torn ACL, and it's been helpful to have Harry as another tight end in the offseason program. Whether Harry can play the tight end position well enough to make the regular-season roster remains to be seen.