Vikings move up a little bit in Touchdown Wire power rankings

In Week 3, Minnesota looked better than it did all year. The Vikings’ offense looked high-octane and the defense made enough stops towards the end of the game to put it away.

The Vikings got the better of the Seahawks to win 30-17 on Sunday. That helped the team climb to No. 18 in Touchdown Wire’s NFL power rankings. Nick Wojton of Touchdown Wire wrote:

“After losing to tough ones in their first two games, the Vikings didn’t overreact and really cruised against the Seahawks, 30-17. In the second half, Minnesota didn’t give Seattle an inch.”

But did that move the needle a ton in the NFL power rankings? Well, the team moved up three spots from the previous week. If the Vikings want to keep moving up, a victory over the Browns would certainly help.