Vikings move down four spots in recent NFL power rankings

The Vikings went into the Week 8 matchup without a few key players, but so did the Cowboys.

Minnesota, missing CB Patrick Peterson and DT Michael Pierce, lost to Dallas, a team that was missing its starting quarterback, Dak Prescott.

The Vikings got what they deserved in a recent Week 9 power rankings. Minnesota moved down from 17 to 21 in Touchdown Wire’s list. Nick Wojton of Touchdown Wire wrote:

“About as tough as a loss for the Vikings as you can get. Minnesota was gift wrapped an opportunity: No Dak Prescott. Still, after QB Kirk Cousins connected to WR Adam Thielen for an opening-drive score, the Vikings settled for field goals which cost them in the end against the Cowboys.”

The Vikings moved to 3-4 with the loss. Minnesota has an arduous part of the schedule ahead with the Ravens, Chargers and Packers in the next three weeks. Minnesota’s season will be defined by this next slate of games.