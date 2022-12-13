Should the Vikings move on from Danielle Hunter?

This was a topic that was discussed at length in the offseason. Danielle Hunter was due an $18 million roster bonus and the Vikings had to decide how to best move forward with the young defensive end.

What they decided to do was convert the roster bonus into a signing bonus, clearing $12 million in cap space, which was essentially the space they needed to sign Za’Darius Smith.

While his performance this season (7.0 sacks, 47 pressures, 12th per PFF) hasn’t been bad per se, it also hasn’t been consistent. He has shown real struggles rushing from the stand-up position and he has gone long stretches without making a noticeable impact.

What should the Vikings do with Hunter after the season? Let’s dive into where things sit with Hunter.

Financial implications

Hunter is being paid a pittance compared to what top pass rushers are being paid. The Joey Bosa’s and Myles Garrett’s of the world are getting $27+ million per year and Hunter is nowhere close to that. Next season, Hunter has a cap hit of $13.12 million but he also carries a dead cap hit of $18.86 if he is cut or traded. After 2023, the Vikings are on the hook for $11.24 million from the two void years on the contract.

His performance

Stats:

Sacks: 7.0

Pressures: 49 (per PFF)

Tackles For Loss: 11

PFF Grade: 83.6

The thing with Hunter is not that he’s bad. In fact, he’s far from it. Hunter has been good-great all season. The issue is how slowly he has picked up this defense. He still isn’t comfortable rushing from the stand up position. He is still at his best with his hand in the dirt and attacking that way. The flashes this season have been just as good as we saw from him before the back-to-back seasons of injuries.

Danielle Hunter using a quick outside step to set up an inside spin for a pressure against Penei Sewell pic.twitter.com/KE0NyDXHJH — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) September 26, 2022

Will Hunter ever get comfortable?

That’s a really good question. Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell believes that a slow start is very normal but it does leave a concern about if he will ever fully translate. It also raises another question as to how the Vikings are planning to use him. He’s never going to be a Von Miller type pass rusher that Donatell had when he was in Denver. Hunter has always won with power, twitch and that lethal spin move.

This play showed some of that awkwardness that he has standing up and while this is from week one, some of it is still evident. His movements are clunky and he doesn’t look comfortable. One more offseason of work can take care of that, but there is a chance that he won’t get there.

That means one of two things: either the Vikings will need to adapt to accommodate Hunter, which they have done some of already, or try something new.

What would moving on look like?

The Vikings have two options to move on and they both carry an $18.86 million cap charge. They can release him or make a trade to receive some assets back. Both incur an extra $5.74 million charge on the 2023 salary cap.

Cutting Hunter isn’t an option but a trade is definitely possible, especially for a team that prioritizes a 5-technique in a 4-3. The market for a player of Hunter’s caliber is going to be interesting, as Hunter will also need a new contract. While Bradley Chubb is younger than Hunter by a couple of years, I think that is the baseline for what Hunter could bring back. The compensation was essentially a first and fourth-round pick, as the fifth-round pick going back to the Miami Dolphins was essentially for running back Chase Edmonds.

What should the Vikings do?

This is a tough decision. The Vikings are currently in a competitive rebuild and you could make the argument that giving Hunter another comtrace with his age is not the smartest move. However, he is still playing at the level of a cornerstone player and isn’t showing signs of slowing down.

The transition is somewhat worrisome long term, but Hunter has still been a predictive force during that transition. If a team offers you the farm, you take it and don’t think twice. However, even with the struggles, you can’t be actively looking to get rid of the star pass rusher. Stay patient, as he will get it figured out.

