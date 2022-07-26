Vikings move CB Nate Hairston to active/non-football injury list

Veteran cornerback Nate Hairston is starting his training camp on the active/non-football injury list.

The Minnesota Vikings announced the news on Tuesday.

There wasn’t any additional follow-up to the announcement, but the Vikings can expect to start the festivities on Wednesday without Hairston, who was one of the team’s offseason signings.

The cornerback position is already getting crowded with players like Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler, Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans all vying for starting jobs.

Hairston has some experience playing on the backend of an Ed Donatell-coached defense during his time with the Denver Broncos over the last two seasons. However, it’s much more likely the team is considering utilizing him more on special teams, where he contributed 63 percent of the snaps last year.

But for now, it’s all about him getting healthy and back onto the football field.

List