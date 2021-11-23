Vikings move up again in Touchdown Wire power rankings

Minnesota has now won two consecutive games — and that’s led to a boost in recent NFL power rankings.

Just look at our friends from Touchdown Wire, for instance. The Vikings went from No. 20 last week to No. 18 this week. Nick Wojton, of Touchdown Wire and Bills Wire, wrote:

“The Vikings are certainly clawing their way back into things and could be above .500 without a slew of close losses on their resume. However, we saw they can still very well swing some future games back into losses. They almost gave this one away late but held on, 34-31 with a field goal as time expired vs. the Packers.”

The Vikings’ two recent wins were both upsets. Minnesota has a chance at another upset this week: the team faces off against San Francisco in Week 12. The 49ers sit at No. 14 on Touchdown Wire’s list at the moment.