Vikings Monday injury report: Four limited, four DNP
The Vikings are in the midst of a shortened week — with the team’s clash against the Steelers this Thursday.
That means Minnesota has a Monday interim injury report. Here is the list for Week 14 so far:
Limited
LB Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring)
LB Eric Kendricks (biceps)
S Camryn Bynum (ankle)
LB Ryan Connelly (quadriceps)
Analysis: Barr and Kendricks both missed Week 13. The Vikings need those two back as soon as possible, especially with LB Blake Lynch earning a “DNP” designation on Monday.
DNP
RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder)
OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle)
LB Blake Lynch (hip)
WR Adam Thielen (ankle)
Analysis: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Cook is expected to miss Week 14. We’ll see if that happens. Thielen’s ankle injury sidelined him in the first quarter of the loss to the Lions. The Vikings wide receiver corps drops off hard after Jefferson and Thielen.
Full
CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs)
CB Bashaud Breeland (groin)
