Vikings' Mike Zimmer goes off on officials for uncalled 49ers penalties

Mike Zimmer was not a happy camper after the Vikings' loss to the 49ers at Levi's Stadium Sunday.

Losing to San Francisco 34-26, Zimmer's Vikings went toe-to-toe with the 49ers for the entirety of the game, with a chance to tie it on their final drive in the fourth quarter.

On that drive, it was 49ers corner K'Waun Williams that broke up a 4th-and-8 pass from Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to receiver Justin Jefferson that forced a turnover on downs and sealed San Francisco's win.

After the game, Zimmer was critical of the officiating on multiple plays Sunday afternoon.

"These guys hold all the time," Zimmer told reporters postgame. "They're grabbing us around the waist, grabbing us on our backs. Officials don't want to call it every play, but until they start calling it every play, they aren't going to stop doing it."

After hearing that Zimmer was critical of the officiating, 49ers tight end George Kittle responded to Zimmer.

Kittle's response to Mike Zimmer saying the Niners get away with a lot of holding 😳 pic.twitter.com/isDxNBQDiG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 29, 2021

"I finally got a holding call out there in a pass route," Kittle said in response. "I got hugged and tackled. There were like three of those out there that don't get called. It's football. Refs throw flags, refs don't throw flags, it's just the game. If you're going to sit on the sideline and complain about holding the whole time, then i'd tell your guys to make better plays."

Missed calls on the field more often than not go both ways, both the Vikings and the 49ers could complain about no-calls if they wanted to.

Just like Kittle said, that's football.