Vikings meeting with former Packers CB Chandon Sullivan

A couple days after signing outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, another former Green Bay Packer is reportedly in town visiting with the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, cornerback Chandon Sullivan, a former undrafted free agent out of Georgia State, is heading to Minnesota for a chat with the team.

The Vikings clearly need depth in their defensive backfield with both Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander testing free agency.

Sullivan would project to be a veteran option with starting experience in the NFL. He also has history with Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine, who served as the defensive coordinator for the Packers while he was there.

#Packers FA CB Chandon Sullivan is heading to Minnesota for a visit with the #Vikings, source said. He could rejoin assistant head coach for defense Mike Pettine, as the two were together in Green Bay. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2022

So signing with the Vikings would be a reunion of sorts with a former coach in Pettine and a former teammate in Smith.

Sullivan has started in 21 total NFL games in his four years in the league. In 2021, he started in 10 games for the Packers and racked up three interceptions, four pass deflections and 31 tackles.

For a unit that gave up the fifth-most passing yards on average per game, the Vikings could certainly use the help on the backend of their defense.

