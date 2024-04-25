Vikings may stay put, land J.J. McCarthy

The Vikings picked up an extra first-round pick (No. 23) to aid a potential jump from No. 11. They might not need it.

As the draft approaches, the current expectation is that the Vikings will stay put — and that Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be on the board when they're on the clock.

Some will be surprised by that, if it happens. McCarthy has been subtly linked to the Broncos, who would only have to jump up to No. 10 to cut the line in front of the Vikings.

Some have connected the Giants to McCarthy, too. That is believed to have been a smokescreen.

We'll find out soon. It's time for the smoke to go away and for the fire to be revealed.