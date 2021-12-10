The Minnesota Vikings’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football came down to the final play. As usual.

Minnesota won 36-28, making the game the 12th time this season that a Vikings game has been decided by eight or fewer points, or one possession.

With four games to go this season, the Vikings are closing in on the all-time record for one-possession games. The current record is 14 one-possession games in a season, set by the Giants in 1994 and equaled by the Ravens in 2015. If two of the Vikings’ four remaining games are decided by eight points or less, the Vikings will tie the record. If three or four of the Vikings’ remaining games are decided by eight points or less, they’ll break the record.

Thursday night was the Steelers’ ninth one-possession game of the season, which is the second-most in the NFL this season. With the Vikings and Steelers meeting, it was guaranteed to come down to the wire.

Vikings may set NFL’s all-time record for one-possession games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk