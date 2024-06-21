Vikings may have interesting decisions to make at defensive tackle

We’re still in the early portions of the off-season programs, but if early indications are to be believed, the Minnesota Vikings may have some interesting decisions to make regarding roster cut-down day. Particularly when it comes to the defensive tackle position.

The Vikings are likely to keep only four, maybe five, defensive tackles on the roster, but they have a wealth of talent at the position, which could make the decision difficult for the coaching staff.

Harrison Phillips is one of the unquestioned leaders of the Vikings’ defense heading into his third season with the team. With Danielle Hunter gone in free agency, the Vikings will lean even more heavily on Phillips to provide the defense with veteran leadership. Phillips is a lock to make the roster and will likely see an increased role on the defense in 2024.

It’s beyond Phillips where things get interesting for the Vikings at defensive tackle. They have a number of potential players on the roster, but only a limited number of spots available. Upwards of six guys are fighting for, likely, three roster spots.

Jaquelin Roy was a rotational defensive tackle as a rookie in 2023 and played admirably in the limited action he saw. Roy, the rookie out of LSU, saw only one start in 2023, and the stat sheet wasn’t terribly impressive – just eight tackles, one tackle-for-loss, and one quarterback hit. But he was a solid contributor on defense and made more plays for the team than the box score would indicate. According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, Roy will have “premium chances in training camp”.

Jalen Redmond, an undrafted free agent in 2023, was recently signed to a contract after being a standout in spring football. During his stint in the UFL, Redmond was one of the league’s best defenders while he was healthy.

That caveat, however, is the biggest concern about Redmond. He failed to catch on with the Carolina Panthers as a UDFA due largely to his inability to stay healthy. If he can stay on the field, there is a lot of untapped potential there.

Speaking of injury, the Vikings also have James Lynch who figures to be in the mix for a roster spot. Lynch has been with the Vikings for the past four seasons and has served them well in a rotational role.

Lynch saw action in several games two seasons ago, notching 20 tackles and one tackle for loss. Unfortunately, Lynch tore his ACL last season and missed the year and, according to Lewis, is “likely battling for a back-end roster spot”.

Then comes the youngster Levi Drake Rodriguez. The Vikings took Rodriguez in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft and have reportedly already begun turning heads.

According to Lewis, “the team loves him already”, which would seem to indicate that he’ll likely figure heavily into the mix for one of the DT spots. Rodriguez struggles against the run, and improving that has been a focus in the early portions of the off-season – and likely will continue to be all season.

Rounding out the position are two players the Vikings signed in the offseason to help bolster their depth and provide versatility: Jonah Williams and Jerry Tillery. Williams is a name that should be familiar to Vikings fans, as this will technically be his second stint with the team.

Williams was originally claimed off waivers by the Vikings in 2021 after being released by the Los Angeles Rams, but he was waived the next day. Now, Williams is back with the team after spending the past three seasons with the Rams. Williams may have a leg up, as he could also stick on the roster as a defensive end—his more natural position.

Jerry Tillery comes to the Vikings after two seasons with the Raiders. Tillery, a former first-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, has yet to reach the potential he showed coming out of Notre Dame, but according to Lewis he “is imposing, and you can understand why he was a first-rounder”. Tillery could also find a spot on the roster at defensive end.

We’ll have to wait a couple of months to see how everything shakes out at the position, but early returns suggest that the Vikings have a ton of talent at the position. Some good players will be left on the outside looking in – a good problem for the Vikings to have at this juncture.

