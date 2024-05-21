Vikings give massive guaranteed money to UDFA Gabriel Murphy

Once the 2024 NFL Draft ends, the free agency frenzy for the players undrafted starts. They each get a standard three-year contract worth roughly $2.8 million, but the guarantees make the difference.

For Gabriel Murphy, he received a significantly larger number than most.

The Vikings gave the former UCLA Bruin $245,000 in contract guarantees. This amount of money gives a good indication that Murphy should be expected to make the 53-man roster when camp concludes. In comparison, last year, both Ivan Pace Jr. ($236,000) and Andre Carter ($340,000) made the roster after large guarantees.

The team has made it a point to make sure that pass rush and the edges are defended well in the second-year of Brian Flores’ defense. The team lost Danielle Hunter but replaced him with Jonathan Greenard in free agency and then Dallas Turner through the draft.

Adding Murphy to that group of new faces gives the Vikings depth at a valuable position and allows them to create constant pressure with the rotation they have now built.

