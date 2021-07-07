Vikings’ question marks heading into training camp

Minnesota is a team with a high variance for the 2021 NFL season.

The Vikings have plenty of talent on paper. But due to all the free agency signings this offseason, many of those players have yet to be on the same team in an NFL game.

For Minnesota, cohesiveness, health and luck will be key. The Vikings have the potential to deploy one of the best defenses in the NFL this season. The team also has an already-explosive offense from 2020; that group just needs to not suffer any regression.

The Vikings’ 2021 NFL season could really go either way, depending on a few factors. Here are some question marks still remaining on the team with training camp fast approaching.

The wide receiver three spot

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe (12) celebrates with teammate Bisi Johnson, left, after catching a 10-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 28-27. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

A common theme for the Vikings offseason: making a plethora of signings but still leaving the wide receiver three less defined. Sure, Ihmir Smith-Marsette could become the next Stefon Diggs, but that's an unlikely bet. Also, maybe Bisi Johnson or Chad Beebe improves a lot this offseason. Right now, though, there is a big gap at wide receiver after Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. The Vikings could always sign someone and change that.

Pretty much every major spot on special teams

Jun 15, 2021; in Eagen, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings punter Britton Colquitt (2) punts the ball during drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

This time last year, the Vikings seemed pretty solidified at special teams. Minnesota had kicker Dan Bailey coming off a stellar 2019. The team also had punter Britton Colquitt and long snapper Austin Cutting returning. The punt returner spot was vacant after Marcus Sherels' departure, but the team drafted a punt returner in the fifth round: K.J. Osborn. Well, the Vikings struggled at all of those positions in 2020, leaving special teams competitions almost completely across the board. Right now, the team has multiple players at kicker, returner and long snapper. Colquitt is the only punter on the roster at the moment, but the Vikings had punter Zach Von Rosenberg on the team as competition, before releasing him to make room for defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. If Colquitt struggles, it wouldn't be shocking if the team made room to bring in more competition. So basically, almost all special teams spots are up for grabs. Let's see what happens in training camp.

The third linebacker spot

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) moves in position against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Minnesota signed Nick Vigil this offseason, but he definitely has some question marks if the Vikings are going to use him as the third linebacker. Chazz Surratt could maybe fill that void, but he will have to improve a lot of different aspects of his game. Then, there is Cameron Smith, Troy Dye and some other players who could maybe surprise and land that spot. Like wideout, the Vikings linebacker room has two clear starters at the top. Although, Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr will have to play a lot and stay healthy with the way the position group looks.

Right guard

May 26, 2021; Eagan, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning (3) and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (51) in drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

In this scenario, we are going to assume Ezra Cleveland stays over at left guard. That leaves an opening on the right side. Wyatt Davis could possibly slot into that role. Mason Cole is also a possibility. Minnesota simply has to get better at guard in 2021. Maybe 2020's starting left guard, Dakota Dozier, has made huge strides, but I think he's more of a reserve at this point.

The defensive end spot opposite Danielle Hunter

Nov 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Danielle Hunter (99) celebrates after a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

You've probably heard this spot mentioned in the offseason. It still bears repeating: the Vikings have question marks at edge rusher outside of Hunter. Even Hunter is coming off a serious neck injury that left him sidelined for all of 2020. Right now, Stephen Weatherly, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II or someone else could step up and become a starter. Have any of those players done enough to make it clear that they are starting-caliber NFL players? Fair or not, they haven't.

