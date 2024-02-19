Vikings, Marcus Davenport agree to move void date

With the deadline approaching with Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Marcus Davenport’s contract voiding on Monday, February 19th, both sides agreed to extend the void date to March 13th. That is the same day as both quarterback Kirk Cousins and outside linebacker Danielle Hunter. The news was reported by ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

The Vikings did the same thing last year with Dalvin Tomlinson in hopes of getting a contract extension done.

Of course, both players had their void dates under different circumstances. Tomlinson had two really good seasons for the Vikings and ended up getting a massive contract from the Cleveland Browns. Davenport is coming off of an injury-riddled season where Davenport only played in four games dealing with two ankle injuries.

By extending the void date on the contract, Davenport’s $6.8 million in dead money won’t officially hit the books until that March 13th date. If the Vikings and Davenport agree on an extension before the contract voids, only $1.7 million of that dead money will impact the 2024 salary cap.

