Vikings making it interesting, Justin Jefferson touchdown cuts Colts lead to 36-21

At one point, the Colts led the Vikings 33-0.

But Minnesota has done enough in the second half to at least make the game’s score look respectable. And there’s a chance the club could complete a remarkable comeback.

Receiver Justin Jefferson made his way into the end zone with a nasty route to make the score 36-21 with 12:53 left in the contest.

Jefferson caught a 20-yard pass to get the drive going and received 15 extra yards on an unnecessary roughness penalty on the Colts. He then caught a 17-yard pass to put the Vikings in scoring position.

A few plays later, Kirk Cousins hit Jefferson on the left side for an 8-yard touchdown.

Jefferson has eight catches for 93 yards with a TD. But K.J. Osborn has six receptions for 103 yards with a touchdown to lead the team in yards.

