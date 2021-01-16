Vikings LT Riley Reiff listed as a surprising cap casualty

The Vikings are not exactly flush with cap space amid the 2021 offseason. With that in mind, the Vikings might have to let go of key contributors to get under the salary cap.

One of those players might be Riley Reiff. For Reiff, it wouldn’t be performance-based: he’s coming off a very good year and he’s paid a little more than $13.9 million — not a crazy sum for a good player at his position.

PFF salary cap analyst Brad Spielberger wrote that depending on how the 2021 salary cap situation shakes out, Reiff is among a few potential surprise options to be cut.

Reiff is coming off a resurgent year, but if the Vikings think Ezra Cleveland can slot in at left tackle, it might be time for a change.

Personally, I think the team should prioritize Reiff over Anthony Harris, Eric Wilson and other pressing, contract-related matters. He’s a good player, in a position group that has been a glaring weakness for the team.