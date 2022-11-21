Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw (concussion) will not play Thursday night

After suffering his second concussion in eight days, starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw was ruled out for Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots. Head coach Kevin O’Connell told the media that after the game.

KOC says the Vikings will be “extra cautious” with Darrisaw and he will not be playing Thursday. pic.twitter.com/V9L9G4vsvT — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) November 21, 2022

The line of being extra cautious is worth noting, especially considering that Darrisaw has multiple concussions within the span of eight days.

“We have to learn from this,” O’Connell said.

This isn’t the first instance that we have seen this season with players (potentially) sustaining multiple concussions in a short time frame this season.

Tua Tagovailoa appeared to have suffered a concussion on a Sunday but it was declared a back injury after he had blatantly stumbled like he had a concussion. Four days later, Tagovailoa slammed his head on the turf against the Cincinnati Bengals and was out for a few weeks.

Matthew Stafford suffered a concussion two weeks ago and missed last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. After being cleared on Friday afternoon, Stafford was evaluated for another concussion and left the game against the New Orleans Saints.

Concussions aren’t something to be messed with, as they are easier to get once you sustain your first. Good on the Vikings for taking that step to try and ensure Darrisaw’s long-term safety.

