Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw allows first takedown of season on Micah Parsons strip-sack

It could credibly be argued that Minnesota Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw is the best player at his position in the NFL this season. Not only had Darrisaw allowed no sacks and just 10 total pressures (three quarterback hits and seven quarterback hurries) on 383 pass-blocking reps, but he’s also a dominant run-blocker.

But when the Vikings kicked off with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, none of that mattered. Why? Because with 13:52 left in the first quarter, and on Minnesota’s third offensive play of the game, Darrisaw had to go up against Cowboys edge-rusher Micah Parsons, who also has a solid argument that he’s the best player at his position.

And when Darrisaw, as great as he is, had to hold up against Parsons, it did not go well. On third-and-3, quarterback Kirk Cousins broke the pocket to his right, and Parsons — who beat Darrisaw off the edge — was right there for the strip-sack.

