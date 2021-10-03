Vikings’ loss to the Browns: Everything we know

Jack White
·2 min read
In this article:
The Vikings played a beautiful game against the Seahawks, pulling off the upset in Week 3.

In its game against Cleveland in Week 4, Minnesota wasn’t like that at all. And the Vikings paid for it with a disappointing loss. Now, the team is 1-3 and has to do the incredibly difficult task of salvaging its season.

Final score: Browns 14, Vikings 7

Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talks with an official during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game:

Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leads the offense against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings retooled defense steps up again: For the second consecutive week, Minnesota has put together a strong defensive performance. The team controlled the Browns offense and held Baker Mayfield to a quiet game. It wasn’t enough for the victory, but the unit showed promise.

Nowhere to run: The Vikings averaged just 2.8 yards per carry on the day.

Browns bring the pressure: The Cleveland defense had 10 QB hits and two sacks on Kirk Cousins.

Stars of the game:

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates in front of Cleveland Browns free safety John Johnson (43) after catching a 12-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

*** WR Justin Jefferson: He had 84 receiving yards and one touchdown reception.

** DE Everson Griffen: He had a sack and three tackles.

* LB Blake Lynch: Lynch had eight tackles and a pass defended.

What's next?

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison goes over Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Penisini, right, during the first half at Ford Field, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Sad Detroit Lions

The Vikings play the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 10, at U.S. Bank Stadium at noon.

