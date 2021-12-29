Vikings lose WR Adam Thielen, return RB Dalvin Cook ahead of showdown with Packers

The offense of the Minnesota Vikings is losing one star but returning another ahead of Sunday night’s showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

On Wednesday, the Vikings placed receiver Adam Thielen on injured reserve and activated running back Dalvin Cook from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Thielen caught eight passes on 10 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown as the Vikings launched an aerial attack against the Packers in a 34-31 win at U.S. Bank Stadium in November. His catch on the final drive helped set up the game-winning field goal. Thielen will end his 2021 season with 67 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he’s one of only five players with 10 or more touchdown receptions through 16 weeks.

Thielen needed surgery to correct a lingering ankle injury, per Chad Graff of The Athletic.

Slot receiver K.J. Osborn and backup Dede Westbrook will likely become bigger parts of the Justin Jefferson-led passing game with Thielen out.

While one of Kirk Cousins’ favorite options will be out, one of the NFL’s best running backs is returning in time to face the Packers’ struggling run defense.

Cook, a Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons, rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in the first meeting, but he also gained 226 total yards and scored four touchdowns in the Vikings’ upset win over the Packers last season at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay just gave up 219 rushing yards to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, and the Packers know the Vikings will test the run defense on Sunday.

“They always show a great commitment to the run game,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “When you give up as many yards as we did last week, and how we fit some of those runs, you know they’re going to test us. We’ll have to prove we have got things corrected. It’s going to be a great challenge for our defense.”

LaFleur said the Vikings do a great job of run blocking and described Cook and Alexander Mattison as “premier backs.” He also said it’s a “challenge” to scheme against the Vikings because of Jefferson, who demands double teams, and the run game, which can take advantage of light boxes.

Story continues

“You have to mix up stuff as best as possible,” LaFleur said.

Related