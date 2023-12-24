Vikings lose T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison to injuries

Two of the Vikings' top offensive playmakers are out for the rest of today's game against the Lions.

Both Minnesota tight end T.J. Hockenson and wide receiver Jordan Addison have been ruled out.

Hockenson suffered a knee injury when he was hit low after a big catch. Addison suffered an ankle injury in a collision with a teammate while trying to make a tackle after an interception.

Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn have had big games receiving for the Vikings so far, and they'll need to keep it up in a hard-fought game that the Vikings need to win to stay in NFC North contention.