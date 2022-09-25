Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been ruled out of today’s game against the Lions with a shoulder injury.

Cook was off to a good start today, with 17 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown, but he was injured on a costly play on which he lost a fumble.

Alexander Mattison will be the Vikings’ top ball carrier for the rest of the game.

The Lions lead the Vikings 24-14 in the fourth quarter.

Vikings lose Dalvin Cook to shoulder injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk