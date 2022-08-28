For the second consecutive year, Vikings receiver Bisi Johnson will miss the entire season with a torn ACL.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after Saturday’s preseason game that Johnson had suffered a knee injury that “doesn’t look good,” and today an MRI revealed that Johnson has a torn ACL, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2019, Johnson exceeded expectations as a rookie, with 31 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns that year. But he played a smaller part in the offense in 2020, and now he has missed both 2021 and 2022.

Johnson and Ihmir Smith-Marsette were viewed as being in a competition for the No. 4 receiver spot. Now Johnson will spend the year on injured reserve.

Vikings lose Bisi Johnson for season with torn ACL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk