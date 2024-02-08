Vikings lose assistant OL coach to Bengals

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t had a ton of coaching turnover this year but they did lose another assistant coach. The Cincinnati Bengals announced that Vikings assistant offensive line coach Justin Rascati will be the new passing game coordinator for the franchise.

Rascati spent the past two seasons with the Vikings serving as an assistant to offensive line coach Chris Kuper. Before that, he served on the Denver Broncos staff for three years.

The Vikings have now lost two assistants with the first being defensive line coach Chris Rumph. He left for the same position at Clemson back in December after being on a leave of absence since October.

Seeing assistants leave is common for just about every coaching staff, especially when it comes to promotions. Time will tell who the Vikings end up hiring to fill Rascati’s role.

