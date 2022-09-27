Vikings looking to become first 3-0 team in games played in London

The Minnesota Vikings are traveling to London, England to play in their third game.

In 2013, the Vikings made their debut having a home game in London while U.S. Bank Stadium was being built. They held off the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-27 in a very competitive game.

In 2017, they returned as the road team facing the Cleveland Browns. The Vikings won that game 33-16 in a game where the Browns made a lot of mistakes that the Vikings ultimately capitalized on.

When the Vikings play the Saints on Sunday morning, they have an opportunity to become the first team to ever be 3-0 in London. Both the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers also sit at 2-0 but don’t have an opportunity this year to get that illustrious third victory.

The Vikings and Saints are teams with similar strengths and weaknesses. The matchup will be a good one and we will have plenty on the matchup all week.

