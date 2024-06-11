Should the Vikings look at Hakeem Butler after standout UFL season?

Fans of Spring football have been conscious of the idea for decades. Leagues have come and gone, but one thing stays true and positive throughout: the players in these leagues get a chance to showcase themselves.

Wide receiver Hakeem Butler is the latest to take full advantage of the opportunity.

The former Arizona Cardinal has been receiving attention ever since his time at Iowa State. His size and style made him standout but the dominance he showed in college didn’t translate to the NFL. After playing for four NFL teams, two CFL teams, and an XFL team, Butler landed in the UFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks. He would again show his dominance and accumulated a league-leading 652 receiving yards and five touchdowns for the Battlehawks this season.

Butler is reported to be having a visit with the Carolina Panthers this week. This raises the question of whether the Vikings should also be scheduling a visit with him while they search for a WR3 in the offense.

Butler would serve as a nice compliment as his style and size vastly differ from that of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The offense as a whole is going to be looking different with quarterback play up in the air, why not give whoever is under center all the help they can get?

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire