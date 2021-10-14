Vikings get a little healthier on the Thursday injury report

Dalvin Cook was a “full” participant in Thursday’s practice. The Vikings could get Cook back for a crucial game against the Panthers in Week 6.

The Minnesota running back was ruled out for last game against the Lions. Alexander Mattison did well in Cook’s absence, but it would still help to get Cook back healthy. Also, Mattison currently resides on the Thursday injury report with a “limited” designation, so it’s not a given he could start in relief of Cook again.

Here is the full injury report for Thursday:

Limited

Photo: AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

LB Anthony Barr (knee)

RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder)

Cameron Dantzler (illness)

Analysis: The Vikings activated Dantzler off the COVID-19/reserve list on Thursday. Barr, after being DNP on Wednesday, earned a “limited” designation for Thursday.

DNP

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

TE Ben Ellefson (knee)

WR Justin Jefferson (ankle)

DT Michael Pierce (elbow)

WR Adam Thielen (foot)

Analysis: Vikings fans, it may be time to worry about the team’s wide receiver corps for Week 6. Both Jefferson and Thielen are still earning “DNP” designations, and it’s Thursday. Without them, Minnesota would have to rely on K.J. Osborn, Dede Westbrook and others. That makes it a lot harder for Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota offense to find success.

Full

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Nick Vigil

Dalvin Cook

Analysis: Smith-Marsette gets an upgrade to “full” after being limited Thursday. Vigil, who has stepped up in the absence of Barr this year, is “full” for the second consecutive day. And of course, Cook being back is huge.

