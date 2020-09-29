Vikings listed as a team that was ‘exposed for who they really are’

The Minnesota Vikings are in the midst of a disappointing season.

The Vikings could theoretically still make the playoffs, but to do so it will take a big turnaround on both sides of the ball.

CBS Sports thinks that the team has showed its true colors. The outlet listed the Vikings as a team that was exposed for who they really are. Here’s what Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports said about the Vikings:

“As for the Vikings, well, they finally found a passing game and Kirk Cousins completed downfield throws … but Mike Zimmer’s defense is a shell of what it once was, they don’t get stops or make plays when they need them, and their late loss to the Titans was soul-crushing. They led at home, 17-9 at the half and 24-12 and then 30-25, before Tennessee took the lead on a long field goal.”

The Texans, the Vikings’ Week 4 opponent, is also off to an 0-3 start and was also listed as a team that was exposed. There is a positive Houston has going for it, though.

“Lucky for them they get the Vikings next week,” La Canfora wrote.

“So someone has to win (I guess, unless they tie).”