Vikings listed as a team that could take off in the second half

Minnesota has struggled for much of the 2020 season.

However, the Vikings are currently surging — with two consecutive wins. If Minnesota were to beat Chicago on Monday, the team would sit at 4-5 and have a serious chance to go on a run, due to how much easier the schedule gets for it.

Bleacher Report thinks a run could definitely happen. The outlet listed the Vikings as a team that could take off in the second half of the season. Here’s what Bleacher Report said about Minnesota:

“The NFL is about to get a full dose of the Dalvin Cook show.

Cook’s Minnesota Vikings started 1-5, raising the question of whether head coach Mike Zimmer should be on the hot seat. But they have rattled off wins in each of the last two weeks, upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field and taking down the Detroit Lions at home.

It appears as though Cook is going to drag the Vikings out of top-10 draft territory. He returned from a groin injury against the Packers and ran for 163 yards and three scores while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Against Detroit, he recorded 206 yards on the ground and two scores while averaging 9.4 yards per tote.”

Dalvin Cook could very well keep running through NFL defenses and a late season surge is not out of the question. For the Vikings sake, they’ll have to make sure they at least make the playoffs, because a 7-9 record could be the worst of both worlds — for the postseason and the NFL draft.