Vikings, Lions win Libby Invitational

Apr. 17—LIBBY — Wyatt Johnson swept the hurdles, Jack Jensen took the 1,600 and the Bigfork Vikings won the boys team title at Saturday's Libby Invitational track and field meet.

With Tamret Savik and Wyatt Barnes going 1-2 in the triple jump and Tayden West taking the 200, the Vikings totaled 117 points to 108 for Browning. Libby edged Ronan for third place, 89-85.

The Eureka Lions won the girls team title with 110.5 points. Bigfork was next with 100 and Browning wasn't far back at 93.

In the boys' meet, Johnson's time of 43.05 seconds sits fifth in Class A and teammate Austin Savik wasn't far behind at 43.73.

The Browning boys were led by Jerdan Crawford, who set personal records while winning the 400 (53.44 seconds) and 800 (2:02.86). Teammate River Racine, who was second in the 1,600, led a 1-2 Browning finish in the 3,200 with Preston Iron Heart.

Libby's Tristan Andersen cleared a Class A-best 6 feet, 2 inches to win the high jump. He also won the long jump (20-3.5) and the javelin for the host Loggers.

Eureka's Emmett Manges won the 100-meter dash in 11.48, a top-10 mark in Class B; the Lions' long relay ran the third-best time in B, 3:36.76.

Troy's Nolan Morris ran a top-10 time for Class B in the 800, 2.05.60; Jacob Gromley is tied for eighth in the discus after throwing 128-4 and another Trojan, Kempton Sloan, is among several B high jumpers to clear 5-10.

Thompson Falls' Braedon Ferris won the discus with a throw of 140-7, good for No. 4 in B.

Among the leaders for Eureka's girls were Kara Stanger, who won the javelin with a throw of 105-9, eighth in B; Bigfork's Zoe Guffin threw 105-0, which sits No. 8 in Class A.

The Lions also had victories from Karli Campbell in the pole vault, Zoey Hanson in the discus, Haidyn Guckenberg in the 100 hurdles and from their long relay.

Browning's Teslin Trombley won four events: The 100, 400, 800 and long jump.

Thompson Falls' Trinity Riffle won the 200 and high jump.

Full results can be found at athletic.net.