Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks ejected for late hit on Justin Fields

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was ejected from Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears after hitting a sliding Justin Fields in the head midway through the fourth quarter.

Fields scrambled for a first down and slid in an upright position. Kendricks hit Fields helmet-to-helmet and led to his disqualification from the rest of the game for the personal foul.

Kendricks had seven tackles on the night for Minnesota, second-most on the team, before exiting the contest.

The penalty gave the Bears a first-and-goal at the Minnesota 7-yard line. However, tight end Jimmy Graham was unable to secure a third down pass in the end zone and wide receiver Darnell Mooney was unable to catch a fourth down pass and stay in bounds to keep the Bears off the board.

The Vikings lead 17-3 with 8:30 left to play.

