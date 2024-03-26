Vikings likely lose compensatory pick with Shaquill Griffin contract

The Minnesota Vikings made a slew of signings last week as they continue to work on the roster heading into the 2024 season. Among the moves was signing former Houston Texans cornerback Shaquill Griffin to a one-year deal. Now contract details have emerged, and some may be upset at what they show.

The Vikings ended up giving Griffin a one-year deal worth a total of $4.55 million. That number includes a $2.4 million signing bonus and a $1.59 million base salary that is fully guaranteed. The deal also includes up to $510K in per-game roster bonuses and a $50K workout bonus.

The aspect of this deal that may ruffle a few feathers is that the signing — at least temporarily — negates one of the third-round compensatory picks the Vikings would have received next year for the free agents they lost in this year’s free agency period. Minnesota could still get a compensatory pick for offensive lineman Dalton Risner if he signs elsewhere before the Monday following the NFL draft.

Griffin comes to the Vikings after spending his first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, where he made the Pro Bowl in 2019, his third year in the league. Since leaving Seattle, Griffin has had stops in Jacksonville and Carolina before finishing last season with the Texans.

Primarily a left corner throughout most of his career, Griffin did get experience on the right side during his time in Houston. That versatility should serve him well in the Brian Flores defense, at a position the Vikings need help at.

The signing may also free up the Vikings to make an aggressive move to get their quarterback of the future in the NFL draft, as cornerback has been a popular position in mock drafts for the Vikings should they opt not to address the QB situation.

