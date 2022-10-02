Vikings Lewis Cine leaves field on cart with air cast

The Minnesota Vikings have had great injury luck this season. They have only had four total games lost due to injury with first-round pick Lewis Cine having missed one of them due to a reoccurring knee injury.

Unfortunately for Cine, it looks like he will have one more injury to deal with. He was injured covering a punt at the end of the first quarter and it was not good.

Reports were coming out of London that the injury was brutal, including Pro Football Network’s Arif Hasan.

That's one of the most gruesome injuries I've seen in some time — Arif Hasan, but spooky 👻 (@ArifHasanNFL) October 2, 2022

It was so bad that, as ESPN’s Kevin Seifert noted, the NFL Network broadcast didn’t even show a replay of the injury. The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling said that his ankle bent the wrong way.

They showed it on the in-house TVs in the press box. Ankle bent the wrong way. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) October 2, 2022

Cine left the game on a cart wearing an air cast, which they bring out for brutal injuries, most often leg breaks. He was ruled out for the game almost immediately and on the broadcast, Jamie Erdahl reported that he was being transferred to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Lewis Cine right now.

