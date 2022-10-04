Vikings safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a serious leg injury during Sunday’s game against the Saints in London, had surgery today and is on the road to recovery.

The Vikings released a statement this afternoon confirming Cine had the surgery and will be back home soon.

“Lewis Cine underwent successful surgery today to repair the compound fracture he suffered during Sunday’s game,” the statement said. “The surgery was performed by Dr. Aswinkumar (Ash) Vasireddy, the Orthopedic Trauma Group Lead Surgeon at Cleveland Clinic London. We look forward to welcoming Lewis back to Minnesota to be around his teammates and coaches and begin the rehabilitation process with the Vikings medical staff in the very near future.”

The Vikings selected Cine with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and had high hopes for him having a big role in their defense for years to come. This injury is a significant setback, but they still hope he can return to the field in 2023.

Vikings say Lewis Cine had successful surgery on compound fracture originally appeared on Pro Football Talk