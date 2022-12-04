Vikings lead Jets 20-6 at halftime

The Vikings can clinch the NFC North on Sunday with a win and a Lions loss or tie and they’re doing their part through one half of play on Sunday.

Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison ran for touchdowns and the Vikings defense has held Mike White and the Jets in check through 30 minutes of play. It’s 20-6 Vikings at the break as a result.

The final Vikings points came on a Greg Joseph field goal that came shortly after the Jets failed to convert a fourth down near midfield on the first play after the two minute warning. White’s pass to tight end Ty Conklin was broken up by defensive back Chandon Sullivan, however.

The Jets were able to drive for a 60-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein after Joseph’s kick. They could have challenged for even more points, but wide receiver Elijah Moore wasn’t able to get his second foot down on a pass near the sideline.

Joseph also started the scoring for the Vikings. That kick came three plays after a deflected pass to Jets receiver Corey Davis was picked off by safety Harrison Smith to end the first Jets possession.

Cook has 10 carries for 56 yards and Kirk Cousins went 14-of-24 for 104 yards while taking several big hits from Jets defenders. One of them led Cousins to underthrow a deep ball, but Jalen Reagor was able to adjust on the fly and come up with a 38-yard gain that helped set up the Mattison touchdown run.

