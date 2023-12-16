Vikings lead Bengals 7-3 at halftime

In a battle of backup quarterbacks between two playoff contenders, the Vikings are leading the Bengals 7-3 at halftime.

Both teams scored on their first possessions and there have been no points since.

Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens made a pair of critical mistakes that kept points off the board on Minnesota’s last two drives of the half. With 4:14 left in the second quarter, Mullens’ pass over the middle to Justin Jefferson was intercepted by Mike Hilton.

Then Mullens was being pulled down to the ground by defensive tackle B.J. Hill and inexplicably threw the ball just before his knee hit. The pass went off of Hill, who corralled it before he went to the ground for an interception.

But Cincinnati couldn’t capitalize off the takeaways. While it initially looked like Tee Higgins had made a deep catch down the right sideline after Hill’s interception, the play was overturned wen replay showed the ball hit the ground.

The Bengals have just five first downs and 101 total yards. The Vikings have 188 yards and 12 first downs.

Evan McPherson hit a 34-yard field goal to open the scoring. Cincinnati ran a trick play that was designed for tight end Tanner Hudson to throw to Higgins. But Minnesota had it well covered and Hudson was sacked for a 4-yard loss on third-and-1.

The Vikings scored on their opening possession with Ty Chaldner’s 1-yard run.

Mullens is 12-of-16 for 155 yards with two interceptions. Jordan Addison has two catches for 54 yards, T.J. Hockenson has three catches for 35 yards, and Justin Jefferson has three receptions for 32 yards.

Bengals backup QB Jake Browning was 9-of-15 for 82 yards in the first half. Ja’Marr Chase has tow catches for 24 yards.

Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader and defensive back DJ Ivey were both ruled out with knee injuries in the first half.

The Vikings will receive the second-half kickoff.