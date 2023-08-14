Vikings LB Ivan Pace Jr. pushing for a starting job

Those of us who study the NFL draft and prospects in great depth are always shocked when players who we viewed as great prospects fall through the cracks in the draft. Perhaps the biggest one for me was former Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.

Pace ended up going undrafted and being signed by the Minnesota Vikings. All he has done since showing up in Minnesota is wow the coaches there. In the team’s first preseason game, Pace led the team with six total tackles and showed range and strength his critics dinged him for pre-draft.

Pace’s college film was beyond impressive. He played every play like he was shot out of a cannon and showed impressive instincts to go with his athleticism and physicality. His one season with the Bearcats was remarkable. He had 137 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 13 starts.

Right now, the Vikings have Brian Asamoah II and Jordan Hicks on the depth chart as starting ILB in their base 3-4 defense. But if Pace keeps playing like he has, he will at minimum push for playing time as the primary backup but could find himself starting at some point this season.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire