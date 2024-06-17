Vikings LB Ivan Pace Jr. makes unique list gathered by PFF

The likelihood of finding a valuable UDFA is low, but it does happen every year, 2023 was the Viking’s year when they landed Ivan Pace Jr. Now, the rest of the NFL is taking its turn in recognizing the talented linebacker and what he brings to the table.

Pro Football Focus is compiling all sorts of lists and rankings during the offseason, their latest was rather unique. The renowned football organization decided to build an All-2000’s team made up of players born in the year 2000 or later.

Yes, it made us feel old, too.

Only one Viking made the list, linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. PFF, mentioned the high grade he earned and provided some other sound reasoning for his inclusion.

“(Ivan) Pace burst onto the scene in 2023 as an undrafted free agent. He picked up five total pressures on 15 pass-rushing snaps over the first two weeks and remained an asset as a pass rusher throughout his rookie campaign, as his 109 pass-rushing snaps ranked sixth among linebackers.”

Pace Jr. is expected to see his role expand much more in 2024. Brian Flores and the rest of his defensive staff came in last year and made an immediate impact. The emergence of the undrafted linebacker played a role in that, and the team recognizes that.

2024 will be a big year for Ivan Pace Jr., one way or another.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire