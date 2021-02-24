What is Vikings LB Eric Wilson’s value in free agency? It’s hard to say

In a bigger role than usual, linebacker Eric Wilson put up some impressive numbers.

Wilson had three interceptions, eight passes defended, three sacks and nine QB hits in 15 starts. Before this, the most starts he had registered in a season was six in 2019.

Wilson’s basic stats are impressive but PFF has raised some issues with the linebacker. He has a 2020 PFF grade of 53.5 this season. His missed tackles and overall run defense were an issue at times.

Wilson is set to be a free agent this offseason and PFF did not predict a large contract. The outlet tabbed Wilson to earn two-years, $6 million ($3M APY) with $2.5 million total guaranteed. Here’s what the outlet wrote about Wilson:

“Wilson has a solid 2020 in coverage, grading at 65.5, good for 27th among linebackers. His issues have been in the run game where his 38.3 grade ranked just 85th out of 99 qualifiers. Wilson brings well above average athleticism to the position and that shows up in flashes, but he must get better as a run defender if he’s going to play over 1,000 snaps once again as he did last season.”

It’s understandable why a team would be reluctant to give Wilson a large contract. He has just one year as a mainstay starter. In that year, he had great plays, in addition to some flaws.

So going forward, there are some concerns. What if he doesn’t produce the same amount of pressure? What if he isn’t in a position to create the turnovers he once did? Those things are both possibilities.

That said, many expect Wilson to get a big payday this offseason. Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press that his value is at $9 million or $10 million a year. It should be interesting to see what Wilson earns this offseason and whether he’s within the Vikings’ price range. You can read more about Wilson from PFF here.